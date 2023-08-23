Warm smiles and attentive service: How this doughnut chain keeps its regulars coming back

Dunkin’ also makes it a point to take customer feedback seriously. Recently, a customer wrote in to suggest that they consider offering a certain drink and doughnut combination. As it was a good suggestion, the team decided to implement it across all stores the very next day. “The customer was pleased to hear that we had acted on his suggestion and promised to drop in soon for his doughnut fix,” says Ms Yu.

Their commitment to listen to feedback and make every customer interaction count led Dunkin’ to be recognised in the Singapore’s Best Customer Service survey 2023/24 by The Straits Times and research firm Statista in the sub-category of coffeehouse chains under Catering, Restaurants and Leisure.

Behind the scenes, staff are trained to help each other out, be flexible and work in sync together. Communication channels are kept open for staff to learn from the successes or mistakes of different outlets, updated via the store managers group chats. Monthly meetings are also held with the managers to share their key learnings and takeaways from daily operations.

With no shortage of cafe options in Singapore, Ms Yu is grateful that Dunkin’ regulars keep coming back. “Beyond serving up their favourite coffee and doughnuts, we hope to provide an experience where our guests feel like they are in a welcoming, familiar place,” she says. “Great service is not always a grand gesture; sometimes it is the little things we can do to help our guests that make a difference.”