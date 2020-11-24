Vouchers can be used for hotel stays, local attractions and tours

From next month, Singaporeans aged 18 and above will be given $100 worth of SingapoRediscovers vouchers to spend on local attractions, hotel stays and tours.

Here are some answers to common questions on the vouchers.

For more information, visit https://go.gov.sg/srvouchers or call 1800-2828-228 between 8am and 10pm daily.

Q: Who is eligible?

A: The vouchers will be available to all Singapore citizens aged 18 and above this year.

All adult Singaporeans are also entitled to buy up to six tickets for younger family members under the age of 18 at $10 off per ticket. Besides parents, grandparents, aunts, uncles, other relatives and legal guardians can purchase such subsidised tickets.

To do so, the adult must declare the relationship to the child and have at least $10 left in his SingapoRediscovers voucher balance.

Q: When can the vouchers be used?

A: The vouchers can be redeemed from Dec 1 to June 30 next year.

Q: What can I spend the vouchers on?

A: They can be used at all Singapore Tourism Board (STB) approved hotels, leisure attractions and tours.

For now, the vouchers can be used at 178 hotels, 79 tours and 39 attractions. The full list of eligible merchants can be found on STB's website.

Q: Can the vouchers be used on cruises, at food and beverage (F&B) outlets, for shopping and weddings?

A: Generally no, even if a wedding package includes a hotel stay.

But the vouchers may be used for retail and F&B only if they are part of an approved package including a hotel stay, attraction visit and/or tour.

Such packages must meet certain criteria such as ensuring that the retail or F&B component is used during the same period as the hotel stay, attraction visit and/or tours.

For instance, the vouchers could be used for a one-night room stay bundled with dinner for two at the hotel's restaurant.

Q: Can the vouchers be used all at once?

A: You can decide on the value of the vouchers you want to redeem for each purchase.

Each voucher comes in a denomination of $10. Any unused value in a voucher will be wasted. So, if you buy a $25 attraction ticket and use $30 worth of vouchers, the $5 leftover from the vouchers will be wasted. You can instead use $20 worth of vouchers and top up the remaining $5 with cash.

You can check your current SingapoRediscovers voucher balance from Dec 1 at https://go.gov.sg/srvbalance

Q: How do I redeem the vouchers?

A: The SingapoRediscovers vouchers can be redeemed online through five authorised booking partners with your SingPass account. Those with trouble redeeming online can visit physical counters.

Q: Are vouchers transferable and can they be pooled with other people's vouchers?

A: The vouchers cannot be stacked or combined with another person's within the same redemption. But you may purchase an eligible product using your vouchers, and transfer the product to another person provided the merchant allows it.