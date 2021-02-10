Virtual 3D trade show to connect Mice players with suppliers

Those in the meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) industry will soon be able to connect with suppliers and other stakeholders in a new virtual 3D trade show organised by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Announcing the launch of the SingapoReimagine Mice Virtual Show yesterday, STB said this is its first such collaboration with local Mice players.

The two-day virtual trade show will be held on March 3 and 4 and aims to leverage technology to catalyse the industry's recovery and generate business opportunities for industry players.

The event is part of the SingapoReimagine initiative launched by STB last November to bring together tourism stakeholders to share ideas on how to reset and revive tourism.

The Mice industry here is among the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of global lockdowns, border closures and other precautionary measures, with several hundred events having been postponed or cancelled last year.

Dr Edward Koh, STB's executive director of conventions, meetings and incentive travel, said: "Singapore has started its journey to reimagine the future of business events, and we are doing so in partnership with our Mice industry to push new boundaries using technology and creativity.

"The SingapoReimagine Mice Virtual Show demonstrates how we are transforming industry models to seize new opportunities, and underlines our reputation as a safe, trusted and innovative destination for business events."

About 700 participants are expected to attend the virtual trade show.

Through a Web browser, participants can access the trade show floor with their mobile devices and connect with exhibitors such as Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Airlines and Sentosa Development Corporation.

Participants can also have one-to-one virtual meetings with leading suppliers like hotels, convention centres and tour operators.

And they can have a live panel discussion with industry leaders on organising pilot Mice events in Singapore.

To engage participants, the event will feature a locally curated programme with live-streamed cultural and leisure tours, as well as culinary masterclasses by celebrity chefs.

These will include live cultural tours in Waterloo Street and Little India, and masterclasses such as one by Malcolm Lee, chef and owner of the world's first Michelin-starred Peranakan restaurant, Candlenut.

STB has partnered local event organisers such as Mice Neurol, Aspen Event Planners and TLC Events, which are all experienced in hosting digital events, to put together the virtual trade show.

Mr Kenny Goh, founder of Mice Neurol, said: "Singapore has both the physical and digital infrastructure to be the centre of global events, and we hope to do our part to reignite the Mice industry and continue to brand Singapore as a leading Mice destination."