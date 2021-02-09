Virtual 3D trade show for Mice industry players to connect and grow business opportunities

SINGAPORE- Those in the meetings, incentives, conventions, and exhibitions (Mice) industry will soon be able to connect with suppliers and other stakeholders through a new virtual 3D trade show organised by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB).

Announcing the launch of the SingapoReimagine Mice Virtual Show on Tuesday (Feb 9), STB said this is the first such collaboration between STB and local Mice players.

The two-day virtual trade show will be held on March 3 and 4 and aims to leverage technology to catalyse the industry's recovery and generate business opportunities for industry players.

The event is part of the SingapoReimagine initiative launched by STB last November to bring together tourism stakeholders to share ideas on how to reset and revive tourism.

The Mice industry in Singapore is among the hardest hit by the Covid-19 pandemic as a result of lockdowns, border closings and other precautionary measures, with several hundred events being postponed or cancelled since Singapore raised its disease outbreak response to orange.

Executive director of Mice at STB, Dr Edward Koh, said: "Singapore has started its journey to reimagine the future of business events, and we are doing so in partnership with our Mice industry to push new boundaries using technology and creativity.

"The SingapoReimagine Mice Virtual Show demonstrates how we are transforming industry models to seize new opportunities, and underlines our reputation as a safe, trusted and innovative destination for business events."

About 700 participants are expected to attend the virtual trade show.

Through a web browser, participants can access the trade show floor with their mobile devices and connect with exhibitors, such as Gardens by the Bay, Singapore Airlines and Sentosa Development Corporation.

Participants can also have one-on-one virtual meetings with leading suppliers like hotels, convention centres and tour operators.

They can also have a live panel discussion with industry leaders on organising pilot Mice events in Singapore.

To engage participants, the event will also feature a locally curated programme that includes live-streamed cultural and leisure tours, as well as culinary masterclasses by celebrity chefs.

These will include live cultural tours in Waterloo Street and Little India, as well as masterclasses such as one by Malcolm Lee, chef and owner of the world's first Michelin star Peranakan restaurant Candlenut.

STB has partnered local event organisers such as Mice Neurol, Aspen Event Planners and TLC Events, all experienced in hosting digital events, to put together the event.

Mr Kenny Goh, founder of Mice Neurol, said: "Singapore has both the physical and digital infrastructure to be the centre of global events and we hope to do our part to reignite the Mice industry and continue to brand Singapore as a leading Mice destination."