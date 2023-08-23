Video teller machines and digital literacy workshops: How S'pore's oldest bank is making banking accessible to all

Over at the POSB branch at Tiong Bahru Plaza, cheery service ambassadors converse fluently with elderly customers in a range of Chinese dialects. At other branches, you may also find staff who speak Malay or Tamil, depending on the profile of residents living in those areas.

Those with simple queries are attended to right away, while others are given a queue number and directed to different counters. Staff can also use their iPad or the queue ticketing issuance machine to help trigger an SMS alert for customers when their turn is approaching.

Even as POSB increases the number of services that can be performed online via a mobile phone app or personal computer, the bank continues to maintain branches across Singapore to cater to the elderly who may not be familiar with online banking, and to provide physical touch points for customers who prefer to communicate in person. Outreach activities are also held at hawker centres to help educate the elderly on digital banking transactions.

“POSB remains committed to inclusivity and empowering all its customers, regardless of their digital proficiency,” says Mr Nelson Neo, head of POSB.

“While we focus on leveraging innovation to improve customer service, we also recognise that some customers still prefer face-to-face interactions. Our branches continue to serve hundreds and thousands of customers daily, providing the human touch and personalised support they value,” he adds.

Engaging customers in a digital world

As its customers become more digitally savvy, POSB says its call volumes have fallen by 24 per cent over the past five years, thanks to its increase in digital services. There has also been a 36 per cent increase in chatbot engagement over the past year.

Callers to helplines can also expect faster resolution of their problems since the customer service agent will be alerted to events such as unsuccessful card transactions even before the conversation begins.

At physical branches, state-of-the-art equipment such as self-service video teller machines (VTM) can perform multiple functions ranging from recording a change of address to issuing replacement ATM or debit cards. As with its expanded digital channels, the goal is to improve customer satisfaction by reducing waiting and transaction times.

POSB currently has 47 VTMs deployed across Singapore, supporting thousands of self-service transactions a day. Fewer than 10 per cent of these transactions require intervention from customer service agents, who can be contacted via these terminals during office hours.