Variety in tenant mix key to success of revamped Clarke Quay, say experts

SINGAPORE - A wider variety of tenants will be crucial for the new CQ @ Clarke Quay to successfully evolve from a nightlife hot spot to a lifestyle hub, said retail experts, as current tenants plan offerings to attract daytime traffic.

Besides having breakfast and lunch options and a supermarket, family-friendly entertainment such as cinemas or play areas, co-working spaces for the office crowd, and tourist-friendly services such as money changers and boutique spas could help to attract regular footfall, they told The Straits Times.