Up to 200 smart locker stations to be deployed by April

The first batch of up to 200 smart locker stations will be rolled out by next month, following a successful trial which started in December 2018.

The nationwide network of all 1,000 locker stations is expected to be in place by the end of this year. They are to be deployed within a five-minute walk of Housing Board blocks, and at places such as MRT stations and community centres.

Senior Minister of State for Communications and Information Sim Ann gave this update during the debate on her ministry's budget yesterday.

"The parcel locker network is expected to reduce distance travelled for delivery by 44 per cent daily, and this will go a long way in reducing carbon emissions," she said in response to MPs.

Mr Edward Chia (Holland-Bukit Timah GRC) had asked about efforts to ensure environmental sustainability in the logistics sector amid a rise in e-commerce and increase in parcel deliveries.

Mr Liang Eng Hwa (Bukit Panjang) and Mr Sitoh Yih Pin (Potong Pasir) wanted to know how the ministry plans to transform the postal landscape to meet consumers' needs, given the rise and popularity of e-commerce.

Mr Sitoh noted e-commerce volume is expected to grow between 12 and 20 per cent annually for the next five years.

Pick Network, the wholly owned subsidiary of the Infocomm Media Development Authority that will deploy, own and operate the locker network, had started collecting online feedback from residents last year, such as by placing mock-up lockers in Housing Board estates with QR codes.

About 96 per cent of nearly 10,000 residents surveyed said the lockers would bring them convenience and they would use them in their neighbourhood, said Ms Sim.

She also provided updates on SingPost's trial of PostPal, a smart letterbox system that will store mail for an entire housing block. PostPal's key features include an auto-sorting function that helps postmen sort and distribute mail to residents in the block.

Since the trial was launched in Clementi last year, SingPost has seen a 75 per cent increase in productivity for its postmen, Ms Sim said. She also said that 94 per cent of the mail can go through the auto-sorting feature on PostPal, which will result in greater accuracy in mail delivery.