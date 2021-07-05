UOB services disrupted, affecting Internet and mobile banking

Customers of UOB found themselves unable to access the Internet and mobile banking services yesterday.

The disruption began just before noon, preventing customers from logging in via banking app UOB Mighty.

UOB acknowledged the disruption in a statement on Facebook at about 1pm. "We are sorry for the disruption you may be experiencing when trying to use UOB Mighty or Internet banking," it said.

Some netizens had also complained that the bank's automated teller machines (ATMs) were affected, but UOB has clarified that its ATMs were functioning.

In response to queries from The Straits Times, a UOB spokesman said access to personal Internet banking services was restored at 12.30pm and on UOB Mighty just after 2pm.

"We would like to reassure our customers that our systems remain secure," she said. "We would like to thank our customers for their patience as we worked to resolve the issue."

The bank did not mention what caused the disruption.

The UOB disruption comes less than three weeks after DBS Bank faced a glitch that caused customers to be charged twice for transactions made on credit and debit cards.

The bank apologised for the incident on June 18 and said it was due to a payment processing glitch.

Affected customers were refunded automatically the next day.