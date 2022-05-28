Travel agents in S'pore see rising demand for Japan trips

With Japan announcing on Thursday that it will reopen its borders to tourists from 98 countries and regions from June 10, travel enthusiasts and industry players in Singapore are making plans for leisure travel there.

And there was more good news for Singapore travellers yesterday when Japan's Foreign Affairs Ministry said on its website that they would not need to undergo any on-arrival test or quarantine regardless of vaccination status.

This is because Singapore has been placed by the ministry on its "blue list", which comprises countries with the lowest virus risk.

Last weekend, travel agency EU Holidays held a Japan travel fair and received overwhelming response from visitors. EU Holidays director Fiona Ma said more than 200 people made bookings, with families making up the majority.

She said: "The biggest family group so far has 15 people. Many Singaporeans are making advance bookings because they are afraid that there will be a price surge towards the end of the year."

Before Japan's announcement, EU Holidays had not scheduled tours for June. But now, Ms Ma said her company will begin planning for customers who want to travel late next month.

Chan Brothers Travel's senior marketing communications manager, Mr Jeremiah Wong, said the agency welcomed the news. He said: "Once we have more clarity... we are ready to bring forward our small group tours to around mid-June to cater to market demand."

Last week, the agency launched a small group tour series, with a maximum group size of nine, to Japan. Departures are slated for end-June or early July. Mr Wong said: "Interest in the small group tour series has been encouraging."

He added that the small group tours are 40 per cent more expensive than the year-end Japan tours in bigger groups.

He said that since Chan Brothers Travel launched a series of year-end package tours with up to 25 people per group to Japan three weeks ago, demand and bookings have been rising steadily, and more than 25 groups have been formed.

On May 17, the Japan Tourism Agency announced that foreign tourists from the United States, Australia, Thailand and Singapore would be allowed to enter on small group package tours as part of a trial programme. It did not specify the number of people in a group.

Ms Ma said EU Holidays received an invitation early this month for one of its employees to go on a trip under the trial programme. The Straits Times understands that four Singaporeans from travel agencies here have gone for the trip, which runs from Thursday to Monday. After the trial, new information regarding Japan's travel restrictions should be released, she added.

SA Tours managing director Kay Swee Pin said the travel agency has prepared itineraries to Japan, but the prices remain uncertain because airlines have yet to provide group rates.

Currently, its tours are based on a group size of 15 to 20 people, with the first departure in July.

Ms Kay added: "Our understanding is that the group size should be 10 and below (for June package tours). By July, we expect the maximum group size to be increased."

Meanwhile, money changers are noticing a stronger demand for the Japanese yen. The weakening Japanese currency has seen some Singaporeans get the yen even though they are uncertain when they will go to Japan.

Mr Anwardeen, who goes by one name and is the sole proprietor of Central Exchange at Suntec City, said: "With the yen coming down quite a bit, a lot of people are buying more and keeping them."

Last month, the yen fell to a 20-year low against the US dollar.

Mr Steven Lang of Silver River Money Changer said: "In the past, 10,000 yen was roughly $124. Now, the same amount of yen is around $108."