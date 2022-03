SINGAPORE - Some travel agencies here have been flooded with calls from customers since Tuesday (March 1) morning after Genting Hong Kong said its cruise line, Dream Cruises, would stop sailing here.

The news has come as a nightmare for at least a thousand customers here after Genting Hong Kong said on Monday (Feb 28) that it would cease operations for Dream Cruises vessel World Dream, after it returns to Singapore shores on Wednesday (March 2).