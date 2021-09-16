Larger Toto jackpots to make a comeback as prize amount now allowed to snowball over 4 draws

SINGAPORE - Larger Toto jackpots are set to make a comeback now that Singapore Pools once again allows prize monies that are not won to snowball over up to four consecutive draws.

The rules were amended in May. If no one has the six winning numbers for the top prize, the prize amount rolled over only to the next draw.

If no one hit the jackpot by this second draw, the accumulated jackpot money was "cascaded" and distributed among second-prize winners.

This was to prevent long queues for draws with bumper-size first prizes during tightened Covid-19 measures.

Since Sept 2, the jackpot in the twice-weekly draw can be rolled over until the fourth consecutive draw if there is no winner, in line with usual Toto rules.

"This is part of Singapore Pools' resumption of normal business operations, in line with Singapore's easing of measures," a spokesman for the gaming company old The Straits Times.

This accumulation of jackpot monies queues has, in the past, led to snaking queues of hopeful punters at Singapore Pools outlets.

The spokesman said strict safe management measures continue to be enforced at all retail touch points, in line with government guidelines.

These include enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures, assistants on the ground, and increased frequency checks on retail outlets to supplement existing enforcement teams.

Singapore Pools made a similar move in June last year, when Singapore moved into phase two of the post-circuit breaker period. It had suspended all lottery draws during the circuit breaker.

In February this year, it reduced the jackpot for Singapore Pool's yearly Toto Hongbao draw from $12 million to $8 million - also to better manage the anticipated queues at betting outlets.