Top-tier concerts helped draw over a million visitors to Sports Hub in first 3 months of 2024

SINGAPORE - Concerts by A-list acts in 2024 have so far not only drawn higher-than-usual numbers to the Singapore Sports Hub, but they have also given the Republic’s economy a significant boost.

Driven by top-tier concerts, the number of visitors to the Sports Hub in the first three months of 2024 exceeded 1 million, which was more than the 700,000 visitors in the second half of 2023.

The concerts alone – by Coldplay and Mayday in January, Ed Sheeran in February and Taylor Swift in March – drew a combined total of around 840,000 visitors. The shows were held at the 55,000-capacity National Stadium.

The figures were shared by Minister for Culture, Community and Youth Edwin Tong, who was personally involved in securing a deal to bring American pop star Swift and her globally successful Eras Tour to Singapore. Swift’s concert was a coup for the Republic as it was her only stop in the region.

The Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) noted a “surge in tourism” that boosted Singapore’s economy in the first quarter of 2024 – largely due to the Coldplay and Swift concerts – in its macroeconomic review published in April.

Coldplay was estimated to have brought in over 200,000 fans over six shows in January, while Swift drew more than 300,000 fans to her six shows in March.

According to estimates by private-sector analysts, these large-scale concerts could have generated tourism receipts of between $350 million and $450 million, MAS noted, with estimates differing depending on assumptions such as the proportion of foreign visitors among the concertgoers and their length of stay in Singapore.

The economic injection Singapore saw is on track to meet these projections.

“The numbers are probably in the ballpark of the private sector estimates... subject to STB’s (Singapore Tourism Board) evaluations, we’re probably around there,” Mr Tong told The Straits Times at the National Stadium after the HSBC SVNS Singapore rugby tournament kicked off on May 3.

Swift’s run of March concerts seemed to also have boosted visitor arrivals.

From January to April, Singapore had 5.7 million international visitors, with a peak of 1.48 million in March, according to figures by STB. This was about 90 per cent of the number during the same period in 2019 before the pandemic.

Singapore’s arrival figures then took a hit in April, slipping to 1.36 million visitors. This was also a weaker performance than the first two months of the year, which saw 1.44 million visitors each month.

Retail sales in Singapore also rose 2.7 per cent in March, according to data from the Department of Statistics, lifted by Swift’s Eras Tour performances that month.

“The broader base impact (of these concerts) is greater and the economic share goes deeper across more sectors in society and a bigger spread of the economy,” said Mr Tong.

This is unlike a marquee event like the Formula 1 Singapore Grand Prix where the economic impact, while significant, is typically concentrated around high-end hotels and high-end food and beverage offerings, he noted.

“Here, you have a trickle-down effect to even the mom-and-pop shops, like the beads and merchandise shops that were sold out during the Taylor Swift concerts,” he said, referring to the bead and craft shops that enjoyed a business boost as “Swifties” wiped out shelves of their items to make friendship bracelets to wear and trade at her concerts.