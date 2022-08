SINGAPORE - Organisers of the Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix are expecting ticket sales for this year's race to at least match that of 2019, which saw the second-highest attendance since the Republic started hosting the Formula One race in 2008.

The 2019 race, the last to be staged here before the Covid-19 pandemic, drew a three-day total of 268,000 spectators, the second-highest after the 300,000 at the 2008 inaugural race.