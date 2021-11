At Honcho, not one but three food and beverage (F&B) concepts are on the menu in an ambitious $1 million project by top local turntablist DJ KoFlow and fintech entrepreneur Amos Poh.

Located in a shophouse in Ann Siang Hill, the venue - slated to open next month - will have a cocktail bar in the basement, a modern izakaya-style Japanese restaurant on the first floor, and a craft beer-centric rooftop bar.