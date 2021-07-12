Shoppers with Chas Blue cards to get 3% discount at FairPrice on Thursdays till end of year

SINGAPORE - Community Health Assist Scheme (Chas) Blue cardholders can enjoy a 3 per cent discount at all NTUC FairPrice outlets every Thursday, from July 15 till the end of the year.

Shoppers with the card can present it to enjoy the discount at all 149 FairPrice stores, the FairPrice on Wheels mobile truck and 84 Unity pharmacies here.

The discount is capped at $200 per transaction each day, NTUC FairPrice said in a statement on Monday (July 12).

This is the fourth discount initiative to help seniors and low-income families cut costs at FairPrice, adding to the Pioneer Generation, Merdeka Generation and Seniors discount schemes, which also provide price cuts of up to 3 per cent.

The Blue card discount scheme will cost FairPrice an estimated $500,000 this year, in addition to the roughly $10 million passed on to seniors through its existing programmes annually, it said in the statement.

NTUC FairPrice group chief executive officer Seah Kian Peng said: "The prolonged uncertainties brought about by Covid-19 have affected the lower-income families adversely.

"FairPrice's Chas Blue discount scheme will complement our various discount programmes by serving a focused and targeted segment who need the assistance more. This scheme will provide further savings and relief to help with their grocery needs."

The statement also quoted Ms Sun Xue Ling, Minister of State for Education and Social and Family Development, as saying: "I am heartened that NTUC FairPrice is launching this discount initiative for Chas Blue cardholders, which will help reduce household expenses of lower-income families.

"I hope more corporate and community organisations can come forward to help Singaporeans in need, so that we emerge stronger together from this pandemic."