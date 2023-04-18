3-day Paddock Club tickets at F1 Singapore GP snapped up despite price crossing five figures

SINGAPORE – The price of the most exclusive tickets for the 2023 Formula One Singapore Airlines Singapore Grand Prix has crossed into the five-figure range for the first time since 2008.

Three-day Paddock Club tickets are going at $11,016 this year, an increase of over 10 per cent from $9,898 in 2022, and $9,500 in 2019. There were no races in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Despite the high prices, organisers Singapore GP said these three-day tickets have all been snapped up, with only limited single-day tickets remaining for Friday and Saturday.

A variety of ticket categories - including single-day or three-day passes for premium hospitality suites, grandstand seats around the circuit, as well as walkabout tickets - are still on sale across a wide range of prices.

“Sales for the Formula 1 Paddock Club tickets have been the strongest we have ever seen, with three-day passes and Sunday tickets sold out within a few weeks of release,” said a Singapore GP spokesman, in response to queries from The Straits Times.

There is currently a waitlist for both three-day and Sunday Paddock Club tickets for the Sept 15-17 race weekend.

As for the price increase, the spokesman said the organisers regularly reviews and updates its products to “continuously improve our service standards and hospitality experiences” to make sure the Singapore GP remains a “must-attend” event on the F1 calendar.

The spokesman added this year’s Paddock Club “has a brand new bespoke three-storey atrium structure”, with new facilities, including award-winning restaurants and bars, as well as more viewing opportunities.

The fully air-conditioned hospitality suite typically attracts a high-end clientele and perks such as exclusive access to a daily pit lane walk between the garages and the teams’ motorhomes. F1 drivers and team members frequently traverse this walkway, as do celebrity guests.

Singapore GP said the other hospitality suites within the Marina Bay Circuit have also been fully booked - namely the Sky Suites along the Pit Straight, Green Room as well as Lounge @ Turn 3. Limited tickets remain for Sky Suites and Twenty3.

The spokesman said: “Once a hospitality location has sold out, no additional inventory will be added in that category. However, Singapore GP has been working together with stakeholders and the local authorities to identify new sites for additional exciting hospitality options due to the strong demand.”

Besides the hospitality suites, several other categories of tickets – including the three-day options for Pit, Pit Exit, Turn 1 and Turn 2, Stamford, Padang and Connaught grandstands plus Zone 4 walkabouts – have sold out.

Singapore GP said they will continue to explore all possibilities to meet the strong demand for tickets and anticipate releasing more tickets soon.

Some other ticket categories have also seen price changes. New seating areas have also been added for the 2023 race.