SINGAPORE - If there had been no local tourism in the last two years, hotels and attractions here would have been wiped out. However, for tour operators that changed their formats successfully, business in the past two years was even better than before the pandemic, said Singapore Tourism Board (STB) chief executive Keith Tan.

"We will be reliant on local demand for some time to come," he added. "It will take a few more years before people feel comfortable going overseas."