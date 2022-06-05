Staycations remain popular during June school holidays even as global travel resumes

SINGAPORE - While global travel has resumed, local hotels continue to see demand for staycations during the June school holidays.

Hotels contacted by The Straits Times said staycation bookings have remained popular, as many people are still cautious about travelling overseas.

Mr Andreas Kraemer, general manager of InterContinental Singapore, said more than 70 per cent of the hotel's guests who have made bookings during this period are on short-term staycations, where guests stay for a maximum of two nights.

He said some Singaporeans, particularly those with young children, are still choosing staycations over travelling abroad due to the uncertainty of travelling during a pandemic.

"Staycations are a hassle-free and safe option for Singaporeans to take a breather without having to worry about precautions to take or additional documentation required before an international flight… or last-minute disappointments if a border is closed due to a surge in positive cases," he added.

At One Farrer Hotel, director of sales and marketing Elaine Kum said staycations make up about 40 per cent of total bookings for the June school holidays.

She cited the rise in airfares due to high demand as one factor making Singaporeans opt for staycations.

Some popular destinations such as Japan also have travel restrictions such as allowing only travellers who are in tour groups, added Ms Kum.

While staycations are still popular, some hotels have noticed a decline in bookings this year, compared with last year.

Ms Charis Choi, director of sales and marketing at Grand Hyatt Singapore, said while the hotel has seen "very encouraging" staycation bookings, the number has decreased, compared with the June and December school holidays last year.

"Staycation bookings were higher last year predominantly due to the closure of borders and the use of SingapoRediscovers vouchers," she said.

The SingapoRediscovers Vouchers scheme, which was part of a domestic campaign to keep Singapore's struggling tourism sector afloat by promoting spending on approved hotels, attractions and tours, ended on March 31.