Stallholders to get help if chicken supply ban persists

Assistance will be given to stallholders and businesses where needed, should the disruption to chicken supplies be prolonged and extensive, Minister for Sustainability and the Environment Grace Fu said yesterday.

The Government is aware of the impact of Malaysia's ban on chicken exports on businesses and is monitoring the situation closely, and will provide further support if needed, she added.

Malaysia's poultry export ban kicked in on June 1 amid a shortage of chickens, and is aimed at stabilising their supply and price in the country.

The move affects the supply of some 3.6 million whole chickens that used to be sold overseas each month. About a third of Singapore's chicken supply comes from Malaysia.

Ms Fu, who was speaking at the Meat Traders' Association Singapore's (MTA) 20th anniversary dinner held in Sentosa, said the authorities are paying close attention to the supply situation and will provide further support to industry tenants if needed.

She cited how help was given when Covid-19 disrupted Jurong Fishery Port's operations last year.

Last July, cases detected at the port grew to become Singapore's largest community cluster with over 1,000 cases and several markets and food centres were closed, including those at Hong Lim and Chong Boon. Among the relief that was given was a daily $100 quarantine allowance and rental waivers or reductions.

At the same time, Ms Fu urged the industry to seek new sources of supply and new business models, and to adapt quickly at a time of supply-chain uncertainties.

"It falls upon us to build a diversified and resilient food sector for the benefit of Singapore and Singaporeans," she said.

Recent export bans have shown the importance of a multi-pronged approach to ensure Singapore's food security, including source diversification, growing food overseas and also doing the same locally, she added.

Likewise, firms need to have business continuity plans and build resilience in their supply networks.

"The Government has been working closely with industry partners and trade associations such as MTA and the Poultry Merchants' Association (PMA) to swiftly ramp up our alternative supplies of chicken," she said.

Ms Fu noted that MTA and PMA members have been actively exploring alternative sources such as Thailand, Australia and Argentina. Apart from Malaysia, Singapore's major sources of chicken are Brazil and the United States.

MTA has more than 80 members, mainly meat importers and local meat traders, including of chicken. Among its goals is improving the food resilience and security of Singapore through collaborations with government entities and overseas counterparts.

The associations' efforts help enhance Singapore's food supply resilience, "not just during this difficult period but also beyond", said Ms Fu.

"We cannot rule out such export bans happening again in future," she added.

Ms Fu also noted that MTA has been working with government agencies such as the Singapore Food Agency and National Environment Agency to help hawker and wet market stallholders switch to selling frozen or thawed frozen chicken.

Such actions show Singapore's agility and nimbleness in responding to disruptions, she added.

Some stallholders who get their supply of fresh chicken from Malaysia, including raw chicken and chicken rice sellers, have said that they have little choice but to temporarily halt their business once their current supply runs out, while others have said they would switch to using frozen chicken.

Those that sell chilled chicken said their supply will likely run out this week.

MTA vice-president Benson Teo said the association began speaking to suppliers in Thailand and Australia on ramping up imports of chilled chicken once it heard of the ban. "We are already seeing supplies of chicken coming in this week and we are expecting more to also come in next week."