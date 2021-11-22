S'pore's nightlife industry remains shut out despite easing of curbs

As Singapore resumes its calibrated pace of reopening from Nov 22 with the lifting of some Covid-19 curbs, one sector is still unable to see any light at the end of the tunnel. How are nightlife operators coping?

Lights still out as Singapore's nightlife sector awaits better times amid Covid-19

One business sector has not been able to raise its glass to better times as Singapore moves towards treating Covid-19 as endemic.

A new dawn for the nightlife industry has yet to come, even as the country rolls out more vaccinated travel lanes and fine-tunes protocols for holding larger-scale business and leisure events.

The nightlife industry, comprising nightclubs, bars and pubs, remains one of the last remaining economic sectors with no clear visibility on reopening.

Iconic live music stalwart at Holland Village shuts gig space amid Covid-19 curbs

After 20 years of playing host to Singapore's premier live bands, Holland Village institution Wala Wala has turned the lights off at its second-floor gig space.

The iconic watering hole, which started live gigs in October 2001, announced the closure via its Facebook page on Nov 7. The first floor, which has a cafe and bar, remains open.

All that remain in the now-abandoned second floor are stacked bar chairs and tables, as well as instruments and microphones that have not been used for almost two years. The owners are looking for a new tenant to take over the space.

Three-storey F&B venue set to open at Ann Siang Hill amid tough Covid-19 climate

At Honcho, not one but three food and beverage (F&B) concepts are on the menu in an ambitious $1 million project by top local turntablist DJ KoFlow and fintech entrepreneur Amos Poh.

Located in a shophouse in Ann Siang Hill, the venue - slated to open in December - will have a cocktail bar in the basement, a modern izakaya-style Japanese restaurant on the first floor, and a craft beer-centric rooftop bar.

When asked why the pair decided to brave the challenging F&B climate, DJ KoFlow, whose real name is Mr Wayne Liu, said: "If not now, then when?

Former craft beer bar in Haji Lane switches to selling handmade noodles

Former craft beer bar Good Luck came up with an entirely new food concept two weeks ago, after the authorities said its previous concept was too "bar-like".

Formerly known as Good Luck Beerhouse, the five-year-old venue in Haji Lane now sells handmade noodles, alongside items it has always had on its menu, such as dim sum and burgers.

"All along, we've been known as a local craft beer place, so that's what we market exclusively, with the intent to promote their consumption... but the authorities told us that 'this is promotion of beer, your venue is licensed for restaurant use, but this looks to us like a bar, so it doesn't fall within our guidelines'," said its director Kevin Ngan.

