S'poreans booking tours to Japan and buying yen as country starts reopening borders in June

SINGAPORE - With Japan announcing on Thursday (May 26) that it will reopen its borders to tourists from 36 countries from June 10, travel enthusiasts and industry players in Singapore are making plans for leisure travel there.

On May 21 and 22, travel agency EU Holidays held a Japan travel fair and received overwhelming response from visitors.

EU Holidays director Fiona Ma said more than 200 people, most of them as families, have made bookings.

She said: "The biggest family group we have seen so far has 15 people. Many Singaporeans are making advance bookings because they are afraid that there will be a price surge towards the end of the year."

Before Japan's announcement, EU Holidays had not scheduled tours for June, given that it did not know when the country's borders would reopen.

But now Ms Ma said her company will begin planning for customers who want to travel late next month.

Chan Brothers Travel's senior marketing communications manager, Mr Jeremiah Wong, said the agency welcomed the news.

However, he added: "There is still more official information needed from the authorities, such as which virus risk category Singapore would fall under and detailed testing protocols.

"Once we have more clarity and if conditions are suitable for leisure travel, we are ready to bring forward our small group tours series to around mid-June to cater to market demand."

The agency last week launched a small group tour series, with a maximum group size of nine, to Japan. Departures for this series of tours are currently slated for end-June or early July.

Mr Wong said: "Interest in the small group tour series has been encouraging. However, most prefer to adopt a wait-and-see approach due to the level of travel restrictions.

"Cost is another factor as these small group tours are 40 per cent more expensive than our year-end Japan tours (in bigger groups)."

He added that since Chan Brothers Travel launched a series of year-end package tours with up to 25 people per group to Japan three weeks ago, demand and bookings have been rising steadily and more than 25 groups have been formed.

The group size for its year-end tours may be adjusted to 30 travellers at a later stage.