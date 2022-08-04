S'pore travellers can use DBS and OCBC apps to pay in Thailand

SINGAPORE - Singaporeans going to Thailand can scan QR codes there and make payments using DBS PayLah! and OCBC Pay Anyone apps at more than eight million merchants, retailers and facilities such as train stations across tourist hot spots in Bangkok, Pattaya and Phuket.

UOB TMRW users will be able to do so from next year.

Merchants here can also accept payments from visiting Thai nationals who use apps or e-wallets from participating banks.

The banks include Bank of Ayudhya, Bangkok Bank and Krungthai Bank.

This comes after a tie-up between Network for Electronic Transfers (Nets) and Thailand's National ITMX to facilitate inbound and outbound payments between both countries.

Singaporeans shopping at places such as Chatuchak Weekend Market and Platinum Mall in Bangkok can look out for a PromptPay QR code.

They can then use the DBS PayLah! or OCBC Pay Anyone app to scan the QR code, which will get them to confirm the amount to be paid in baht, view the exchange rate, and pay the final amount in Singapore dollars.

Mr Lawrence Chan, chief executive of Nets Group, said: "Singapore consumers travelling to Thailand can look forward to shopping without hassle. More small merchants that previously accepted cash only are now able to accept QR payments through this service."

He added that merchants in Singapore can also increase their customer base by offering more digital payment options to travellers from Thailand.

"Having a QR payment option with competitive exchange rates will increase convenience for shoppers as they no longer need to worry about having cash on hand," said Mr Chan.

Mr Ngai Yi Li, 27, who was in Thailand last month, said the DBS PayLah! app will come in handy when he goes there again with his friends in mid-August.

The financial consultant, who frequently travelled to Bangkok before Covid-19 hit, said: “This is a really convenient option because I don’t really feel comfortable carrying too much cash around, especially in crowded areas.

“So I think I’ll definitely be using the QR codes to purchase things, like my train tickets, so it’s less of a hassle. I just hope that many streetside food stalls and boutique shops there will have the option for us to pay via the app too.”

