Spoil yourself with a staycay, spa day or restaurant feast and get rewarded for it

Overseas travel plans have been indefinitely postponed, but you can still give yourself a well-deserved break with a pampering hotel staycation. If you’re an American Express (Amex) Card Member, you can leave your worries about a hefty bill at the door.

For the ultimate retreat, Amex’s Staycation Campaign brings Card Members exciting benefits and privileges. These include exclusive new offers on luxury hotel stays, pampering spa sessions and topnotch gastronomic experiences from four trusted hotel partners – Hyatt, Hilton, Millennium Hotels & Resorts and Pan Pacific Hotels Group.

From April 20 to July 11, simply spend at least S$300 at any of the eligible properties and/or businesses under the participating hotel groups and receive S$60 in statement credits. This means you can enjoy up to a whopping S$240 in statement credits if you meet the eligible spending amount at all four participating brands! Most importantly, remember to first save the offer to your Amex Card before spending. Be sure to secure your deal ASAP to avoid disappointment, as each offer has limited redemptions.

The perks don’t stop there – make your booking directly on online travel agencies and enjoy a further discount at selected properties, when you book between April 20 and July 11, 2021. These one-stop platforms offer hundreds of hotel listings with verified guest reviews, and guarantee the best rates for more savings.

On Expedia, use promo code “AMEXSG12” to enjoy 12 per cent off selected local hotel bookings. The promotion is valid for stays between April 20 and Oct 31, 2021. On Agoda, enjoy 8 per cent off selected hotel bookings when you enter your Amex Card details at the payment page. The promotion is valid for stays between April 20, 2021 and March 31, 2022.



Andaz Singapore



Hyatt: Classy rooftop cocktails at Andaz Singapore

Located in the vibrant Bugis district, the luxurious Andaz Singapore is one of the trendiest staycation-approved spots in town. Admire breathtaking sunsets from the gorgeous rooftop infinity pool and lounge endlessly in your lavish suite complete with stunning floor-to-ceiling windows and spa-like bathrooms.

No visit to Andaz is complete without a reservation at Mr Stork, a destination alfresco rooftop bar. Toast to botanical-inspired cocktails, such as their signature gin-based Watermelon, and tuck into bar bites while relishing 360-degree skyline views in your own ‘teepee hut’. Then, wake up to a sumptuous breakfast spread at Alley on 25, or have it delivered to your room!

Also check out: Grand Hyatt Singapore, where you can relax and enjoy an award-winning spa treatment after a day of shopping and dining.



Conrad Centennial Singapore



Hilton: Gourmet delights for all at Conrad Centennial Singapore

For an indulgent, family-friendly experience, make a reservation at the refurbished Conrad Centennial Singapore. Look forward to upgraded rooms with cushy new window daybeds overlooking panoramic city views, plus exciting new amenities for children including an all-new Kids Club (perfect for adults who want to steal away for some private time).

Maximise your Amex rewards at their Michelin-approved Chinese restaurant Golden Peony, where you can sink your teeth into exquisite dim sum and other Cantonese delights, and even create your own tasting menu from appetiser to dessert. Brunch fans can dig into bottomless servings of Asian and Western food at Oscar’s Sunday Brunch, including freshly-shucked oysters and truffle porcini eggs benedict.

Also check out: Hilton Singapore, located in the heart of Orchard Road, and home to an outdoor rooftop pool, two floors of boutique shopping, award-winning dining options and a fitness centre.



M Social Hotel Singapore'



Millennium Hotels & Resorts: Relaxing riverside retreat at M Social Hotel Singapore

Unplug and unwind at peaceful M Social Hotel Singapore, a modern boutique hotel situated by the Singapore River at Robertson Quay. It is best known for its dreamy, Instagrammable loft-style and alcove rooms and stylish in-house restaurant Beast & Butterflies. Here, savour delectable mod-Asian cuisine such as lobster porridge and molten chocolate lava cake, and order a delicious cocktail from the bar.

What’s more, you can work on your tan or catch up with a good read on the deck chairs at the rooftop swimming pool, an intimate oasis surrounded by plenty of greenery.

Also check out: Orchard Hotel Singapore, conveniently situated just a few hops away from UNESCO World Heritage Site, Botanic Gardens where you can soak in some nature. Kids will also love the teepee that comes with a Premier Family Room stay!



PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering



Pan Pacific Hotels Group: An oasis of bliss at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering

Refresh your senses at PARKROYAL COLLECTION Pickering, a stylish eco-wellness sanctuary that offers cool respite in the heart of the city. You can’t miss its lush green facade! Relax in a poolside cabana and savour afternoon tea, enhance your stay with the hotel’s complimentary activities including mixologist classes and weekend yoga. Don’t forget to pencil in a pampering spa treatment, too.

For an epicurean treat, watch chefs prepare your meals at Lime Restaurant’s dazzling open kitchens, serving up everything from grilled meats to innovative plant-based dishes, such as fishless fish & chips.

Also check out: Pan Pacific Singapore, luxuriate in glitzy Marina Bay at the 790-room hotel known for its Japanese restaurant Keyaki, surrounded by a tranquil Japanese garden and koi pond that will transport you to Kyoto.

Feel an extra tinge of joy with points

Got existing Membership Rewards® points to redeem? Good news – enjoy 25 per cent enhanced value when you use points to offset your staycation bill at any of the participating properties, from April 20 to July 11, 2021. This means you’re getting more bang for your buck, as every 1,000 points now offsets $6 instead of the usual rate of $4.80!

Visit this page for T&Cs on all of these Amex offers, including the full list of F&B outlets where spending is eligible for the offer.