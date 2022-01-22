SPH Radio grows digital listenership by 12.2% in 2021

SPH Radio's digital listenership grew 12.2 per cent last year, with industry surveys showing high audience engagement across various demographics.

Data from Triton Digital shows the digital listenership expanded through station websites and the Awedio app, SPH Radio's parent company SPH Media Trust said yesterday.

The number of downloads of the app - which consolidates SPH Radio's audio programmes, from radio shows to podcasts - climbed by 9.1 per cent, with a total of 559,290 downloads as at last November.

Industry surveys, such as the Gfk 2021 Singapore Audience Study, found that SPH Radio stations have higher engagement with listeners compared with other radio stations run by rivals such as Mediacorp and So Drama! Entertainment, which was previously Safra Radio.

In the Gfk study conducted last year with 3,000 individuals aged 15 and above, listeners rated highly on metrics such as visiting an event or advertiser's website or social media page after hearing about it on SPH Radio stations.

"This is also in line with other supporting findings that SPH Radio listeners have a more positive opinion of the products or brands that are advertised and are more likely to talk to friends and family about what they heard or read," said SPH Media Trust.

The Gfk study found that One FM 91.3 remains one of the most popular radio stations for the white-collar audience segment, with listeners citing "discovering new songs" as their biggest reason to tune in. Its deejays include well-known personalities such as Glenn Ong and The Flying Dutchman, whose real name is Mark van Cuylenburg.

A separate survey by market research firm Milieu Insights found that Money FM 89.3 remains the most influential radio station for the second year in a row, with the highest rate of conversion to action among listeners.

Money FM 89.3 listeners rated the station highly for the survey metrics of news, topical discussions and interviews with experts, which were much higher than the industry average, according to the survey, which had more than 2,000 respondents.

Meanwhile, Chinese radio station UFM 100.3 holds the highest average listenership among Chinese radio stations for listeners aged between 25 and 34.

SPH Radio runs three English radio stations - Money FM 89.3, One FM 91.3 and Kiss FM, and two Chinese ones - UFM 100.3 and 96.3 Hao FM.