Leadership changes in Oct

Mr Warren Fernandez, 56, editor-in-chief of the English/Malay/ Tamil Media Group (EMTM) and editor of The Straits Times, will be leaving to pursue other professional opportunities.

SPH Media Group announced this in a statement on Tuesday, along with several changes to key leadership positions.

Mr Wong Wei Kong, 54, current editor of The Business Times, will succeed Mr Fernandez as editor-in-chief of EMTM. Mr Jaime Ho, 49, who was chief editor at CNA Digital, will take on the role of ST editor. Ms Chen Huifen, 46, currently executive editor at BT, will become its editor. All three appointments will take effect on Oct 26.