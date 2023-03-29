Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar stallholders complain about sky-high rents, steep competition

SINGAPORE - Almost two weeks after the Geylang Serai Ramadan bazaar restarted in full force for the first time since 2019, a litany of complaints from stallholders worried about high rents, low visitorship and steep competition has emerged.

Rents have skyrocketed to an eye-watering $24,000 for some kebab stalls, while other stall owners have tussled with organisers, with one even making a police report after the wire providing electricity to his stall was cut abruptly.

Mr Mohamad Haikel Suhaimi, 35, runs Ramly burger stall Original Taste From Malaysia in a tent behind Tanjong Katong Complex. While he paid $16,000 to rent one stall, another Ramly burger seller in the tent paid $20,000 each for four stalls.

“For the past four days, (the organisers) have been coming to the shop to tell us to change the signage (to not show Ramly burgers) and they even threatened to close my shop by bringing down the management from Wisma Geylang Serai with two security guards,” said Mr Haikel, speaking to the The Straits Times on the first day of Ramadan (March 23).

Wisma Geylang Serai is the social and cultural heritage hub in Geylang Serai led by the People’s Association.

“My agreement didn’t state that I cannot sell Ramly burgers so I’ve just continued to sell,” he said.

In the signed agreement between the stall and the organisers seen by The Straits Times, thereis no clause stating what kind of food type vendors are supposed to sell.

His girlfriend, who runs the stall with him, also made a police report after they lost power in the stall and realised that the wire connected to their stall’s power points had been severed on March 19.

ST contacted the organisers last week to address the stallholders’ concerns. The consortium that runs the bazaar has yet to reply.