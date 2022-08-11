Life after NS: How to get $1 million in insurance protection

All NSFs and NSmen will automatically receive S$150,000 of Group Term Life and S$150,000 of Group Personal Accident coverage under what is known as the Core Scheme. The Group Term Life insurance covers insured members in the event of death and total disability as long as they are in service. Meanwhile, the Group Personal Accident policy also covers death and total and permanent disability, but also dismemberment and injuries such as burns or fractures. Pre-existing medical conditions are covered under the Core Scheme.

Apart from NSFs and NSmen, Regulars and NS volunteers will also enjoy the same coverage during their period of service. This group insurance coverage is underwritten by leading insurer Singlife with Aviva.

Extending coverage up to age 70 – The Voluntary Scheme

The good news is that NSmen can continue with the cover – and even enhance their protection – when they are no longer in active full-time service, or employment as a Regular. They can do this by buying additional insurance cover at very affordable premiums through the Voluntary Scheme. The main plans that can be bought are similar to the Core Scheme: Group Term Life and Group Personal Accident.