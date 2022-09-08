The $1-million coverage plan NSmen should look into for his family before reservist is over

Your husband is approaching 40, which not only marks the start of middle age, but also the end of his decade-long relationship with National Service as he gets ready to move into the MINDEF Reserve (MR).

Before he (literally) hangs up his boots, however, there’s still one more benefit he can enjoy from his time serving the nation: An affordable insurance that covers everyone at home for up to $1 million each.

