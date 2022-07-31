Shopping can earn you money. And in Henry Chan's case, we are talking $18,698 in cold, hard cash.
That's the amount of "lifetime earnings" he has chalked up so far on ShopBack, the shopping platform he started with his friend Joel Leong.
Shopping can earn you money. And in Henry Chan's case, we are talking $18,698 in cold, hard cash.
That's the amount of "lifetime earnings" he has chalked up so far on ShopBack, the shopping platform he started with his friend Joel Leong.
Join ST's Telegram channel and get the latest breaking news delivered to you.
A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on July 31, 2022, with the headline Singapore's cashback kings. Subscribe