Singapore's biggest sale event will make a comeback in September as the crowds return to the malls, while retailers roll out online-to-offline promotions, sustainability credentials, new brands and experiences to get their cash registers ringing again.

Singapore Retailers Association's executive director Rose Tong said GSS: Experience Singapore, the national shopping event, will be "back with a vengeance" both online and off from Sept 9 to Oct 10. Formerly known as The Great Singapore Sale, it went mostly online in the past two years during the Covid-19 pandemic.

A version of this article appeared in the print edition of The Sunday Times on April 24, 2022, with the headline Singapore's biggest sale event making a comeback in Sept.

