Singapore's biggest consumer tech festival Comex is back with discounts

SINGAPORE- Singapore's largest consumer technology festival, Comex Festival, has returned for its 27th run, with new launches, online events and much-anticipated discounts.

Running from Sept 2-12, the fair will offer special deals on gadgets, consumer electronics, software and subscriptions.

Special promotions includes a 30 per cent discount on the popular Samsung Galaxy S20, which is going at $799 instead of $1,168.

The student favourite and rarely discounted Microsoft Surface Pro has also seen its price axed by $268 to $1,520.

The annual Comex fair typically drew crowds of 125,000 a day when it was held at the Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre before the pandemic.

Restrictions in the light of Covid-19 will see the fair eschew exhibition grounds this year for an online and satellite retail hybrid experience instead. It was held virtually last year.

Online activities include livestreams such as a 9.9 live show on the ComexITshow Facebook page from 7-10pm on Sept 9. These will feature promotions and live demonstration sessions from brands such as Microsoft and Samsung.

Comex has also partnered e-commerce platform Shopee, with more than 20 participating brands offering up to 90 per cent off gadgets, games and more in the Super Tech Show from Sept 5-12.

Flash vouchers of up to $100 off will also be given away daily.

Shopee will also release limited-time deals at selected time slots, including special 1-for-1 deals, bundle deals, gift with purchase, under $0.99 deals and other offers.

Shoppers looking to view products in person can also visit participating stores such as Challenger islandwide.

More information about the participating brands, events and promotions can be found on www.comexitshow.com.sg

Comex is organised annually by Constellar Exhibitions, the events subsidiary of Constellar Holdings (formerly known as SingEx-Sphere). Constellar is owned by Temasek and Singapore Press Holdings.