Singapore remains an attractive cruise hub despite Dream Cruises' business woes: Alvin Tan

SINGAPORE - The Republic remains an attractive cruise hub for many cruise lines, despite the recent troubles at Dream Cruises and its parent company, Genting Hong Kong.

Speaking in Parliament on Friday (Feb 18), Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan said Singapore has a year-round tropical climate and strong market potential here and in the region.

"Pre-Covid-19, Singapore had the most cruise ship calls among ports in Asia," Mr Tan said, adding that the authorities will continue with its efforts to anchor more cruise ships and maintain Singapore's attractiveness as a cruise hub.

He was responding to a question from Mr Dennis Tan (Hougang), who asked about the possible impacts of cruise operator Dream Cruises and Genting Hong Kong filing to be wound up.

The Workers' Party MP also asked about whether the Marina Bay Cruise Centre Singapore (MBCCS) will be impacted by the business woes of Dream Cruises and Genting Hong Kong, and what measures will be taken to mitigate any negative impact on Singapore.

Dream Cruises, one of two cruise operators here, is sailing through troubled waters. It had filed to wind up the company earlier this month, just two weeks after its parent company did so.

Dream Cruises has also suspended new bookings, even though it continues to run cruises on its vessel, World Dream.

Mr Alvin Tan said Royal Caribbean, the other cruise operator here, recently brought forward the deployment of its other vessel, Spectrum of the Seas, from October this year to April. This will provide business opportunities for MBCCS.

The minister of state added: "The Singapore Tourism Board is also in discussions with other cruise lines on the interest to resume sailings from Singapore."

Cruise lines that operated here before the pandemic included Costa Cruises, Carnival Cruise Line and Princess Cruises.

Dream Cruises and Genting Hong Kong have appointed provisional liquidators to facilitate the restructuring of both companies.

Mr Tan's ministry is closely monitoring the impact of these developments on those who have booked upcoming sailings on World Dream, as well as the impact on MBCCS and Singapore, he said.