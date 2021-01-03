S'pore eateries report festive boost in December bookings as Covid-19 curbs spoiled year-end plans

SINGAPORE - While Covid-19 might have dented the food and beverage business last year, eateries enjoyed a burst of activity in December, with more bookings made compared with a year ago, before the pandemic struck.

Food and beverage players said it reflects a recovery in consumer confidence and is likely a result of Covid-19 affecting year-end plans, including travel.

This also comes as the first weekend of phase three of Singapore's reopening allowed people to eat out in larger groups of up to eight instead of five previously. Phase three kicked in on Dec 28.

The actual impact on sales is still not clear as official figures for December are not available yet. But online dining booking site Chope Singapore said that reservations placed on its platform jumped 41 per cent last month from a year ago.

It follows from a trend the site began seeing from September until the year end in which 2020 bookings started to exceed 2019 reservations. Bookings also rose 36 per cent on average from September to December.

Chope's general manager, Miss Jean Wee, said this happened at a time when people were looking forward to year-end festivities.

"The fourth quarter tends to be an active quarter for us, and this year was no different particularly with consumer confidence returning and increased demand post circuit breaker," said Miss Wee, referring to the two month circuit period that began in early April.

Eateries explained that Covid-19 travel curbs could have driven some customers to book eateries.

Si Chuan Dou Hua restaurants' director of restaurants, bars and events, Ms Linda Loke, said 70 per cent of its restaurants were full last month.

"Bookings in 2020 seems to be faster than the last and bookings have been made earlier. This is probably due to the fact that people are not going to be travelling as much," she said.

Mr Ricky Ng, owner of Blue Lotus Chinese Eating House and Opio Kitchen and Bar, said that his restaurants received more reservations for the year-end period compared with 2019.

He believes it is likely due to fewer New Year Eve activities during the pandemic, which caused more people choosing to celebrate at restaurants instead.

Due to the bad times for F&B, some eateries are also doing more promotions, which might have propped up business.

While latest government figures show that F&B service sales were up 5.6 per cent in October versus September, October sales were still down 23.5 per cent from a year ago.

Mr Andrew Tjioe, president and chief executive of Tung Lok Group, which owns Asian and Western restaurants, said that in the past, Chinese restaurants did not put much effort to promote Christmas business, "as we thought customers would prefer to dine at western restaurants or hotels".

But last year, his Chinese restaurants rolled out Christmas and New Year's Eve menus due to the crisis amid the pandemic and was "surprised the take-up rate was so high".

"Last year, we received many cancellations when Covid-19 was new. The sentiments are different now because of the safe distancing measures and Singaporeans are more familiar with Covid-19," he added.

Still, Mr Wei Chan, honorary secretary of the Restaurant Association of Singapore, said that restaurants may seem full because with safe management measures still in place during phase three, F&B businesses are not operating at full capacity for dine-in customers.

The measures, such as having a 1m distance between groups of diners, mean restaurants cannot accept more customers at their premises than before the pandemic, which can also make it harder for walk-in customers to get a seat. This may also partly explain why more people may be making bookings, said the eateries.



Diners at the Sushi Express outlet at 313 Somerset on Jan 1, 2021. The eatery uses pieces of paper to enforce social distancing between patrons, and diners are not allowed to move their chairs beyond the yellow tape on the floor. ST PHOTO: JOEL CHAN



With more diners streaming in, restaurants are also taking steps to provide a safe and enjoyable experience.

Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts installed sneeze guards at open kitchens to prevent contamination and frequently sanitises high touch points - such as counter tops, tables and chairs - with hospital-grade disinfectant.

The restaurant also increased its manpower by 30 per cent to cater to more diners.

The year-end surge could still have an effect at the start of 2021 too.

Chope's Miss Wee said that the first quarter of the year tends to be slower reservations-wise, barring peaks around Chinese New Year and Valentine's Day.

"However, with leisure travel curbed for now, consumers are looking for outlets for indulgence, and dining is one that can evoke travel but also continues to be a meaningful way to connect even in difficult times," she said.

For now, some restaurants are already seeing Chinese New Year reservations streaming in.

Si Chuan Dou Hua said that 70 per cent of its restaurants were full for the Chinese New Year in February.

Goodwood Park Hotel said its Min Jiang restaurants at the hotel and at Dempsey are almost fully booked on Chinese New Year's Eve. Reservations are also coming in quickly for the first two days of the Chinese New Year, on Feb 12 and 13.

Carousel at Royal Plaza on Scotts is 90 per cent filled on Feb 11 and is 50 per cent booked for the rest of the festive period.



Mr Adrian Ang (holding the phone) celebrating his father's 70th birthday with other family members at the Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant on Dec 29, 2020. ST PHOTO: CHONG JUN LIANG



For private hire driver Adrian Ang, 38, not being able to go abroad meant that his family celebrated his father's 70th birthday here at a restaurant to "have a nice, grand meal together".

He booked a dinner for eight with his family at a Si Chuan Dou Hua Restaurant on Dec 29.

"Since it's a birthday celebration, I waited for Singapore to enter phase three so we could have eight people at the table," he said.