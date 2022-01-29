Shark's fin trade continues despite more awareness about shark conservation

SINGAPORE - Despite the campaigns against the consumption and trade of shark's fin in recent years, its trade in Singapore climbed from 2017 to 2019 before the Covid-19 hit.

Pre-pandemic local consumption, however, remained relatively constant.

Imports of shark's fin climbed from 2,700 tonnes in 2017, to 3,000 tonnes in 2018, and 3,500 tonnes in 2019. Spain, Namibia and Taiwan were the top suppliers.

This slipped back down to 2,700 tonnes last year, according to data from the Singapore Food Agency (SFA).

Shark's fin exports also rose year on year till the pandemic struck, rising from 2,400 tonnes in 2017 to 3,300 tonnes in 2019.

Pre-Covid local consumption - which SFA derives by deducting the exported amount from imports - dropped from 200 tonnes in 2017 to 100 tonnes in 2018, but rose again to 200 tonnes the following year.

All figures are rounded to the nearest hundreds and may not tally due to rounding.

Based on trade data, 2020 saw local consumption spike to 800 tonnes.

However, it is incorrect to assume increased domestic consumption based on trade data, said Mr Chester Gan, responsible seafood programme officer at World Wide Fund For Nature (WWF) - Singapore.

He said: "The apparent spike in consumption could be due to trade disruptions from Covid-19. For instance, Singapore traders could have imported significant volumes of shark fin for re-export but were unable to do so due to supply chain issues."

Professor Paul Teng, adjunct senior fellow at the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies at Nanyang Technological University, said: "Export quantity of shark's fin in 2020 has gone down from 2019's, which is likely due to pandemic-led supply chain issues as borders around the world shut.

"As dried or canned shark's fin could last for several years if processed and stored properly, it is possible that the 800 tonnes of shark's fin could still remain as inventory in Singapore."