Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa rolls out free Covid-19 tests for guests who are not fully vaccinated

SINGAPORE - Guests on staycation at Shangri-La Rasa Sentosa hotel can get complimentary Covid-19 tests if they are not fully vaccinated, so that they may access hotel amenities such as food and beverage (F&B) outlets.

The pre-event test (PET) - available from Friday (Aug 13) until Aug 19, between 11am and 6pm - will be conducted on-site by a Ministry of Health-approved provider, the hotel said.

Unvaccinated guests who do not have a negative PET result cannot visit any of the resort's F&B outlets.

This is in line with prevailing safe management measures (SMM), where vaccinated individuals can dine at eateries in groups of up to five, while those who are not inoculated will be denied entry without a valid PET result.

Each negative test is valid for only 24 hours, and hotel guests can visit the test centre every day during their staycation if needed.

"By providing complimentary PET for guests who have yet to complete their vaccinations, we hope it adds an extra layer of assurance and greater peace of mind for all our staycation guests, our colleagues and the community," said the hotel's general manager, Mr Gavin Weightman.

"The initiative also serves to ensure our guests are able to continue enjoying the resort experience to the fullest while strictly complying with the prevailing SMMs."

The hotel, which has 454 rooms, added that it will monitor the Government's SMM advisories and assess whether to continue providing complimentary PET after Aug 19.

Covid-19 restrictions are slated to be eased further come Aug 19, including increasing permitted event sizes and capacity limits for malls and attractions.

The requirement for temperature screening in public premises will be removed as part of Singapore's transition to Covid-19 resilience.

As at Aug 11, 73 per cent of the population have received two doses of the Covid-19 vaccine, and 81 per cent have got at least one shot.