From self-checkout kiosks to boycotting shark’s fin: What you may not know about S’pore's largest retailer

“I told him we are stuck,” shared Mr Lim in the book, which was recently published by FairPrice Group to celebrate its 50th anniversary.

Despite it being a financial risk for the supermarket chain, Mr Das agreed to look into the issue and by the time the weekend was over, FairPrice announced that eggs would be coming in from Australia.

In the book, Mr Lim noted: “It was a risk that FairPrice took that others were not prepared to take. It had to take a national perspective. In other words, if FairPrice just thought about their own profitability, why should they do it? But knowing that they may end up losing money, they were still prepared to do it.”

A supermarket for everyone

Sourcing eggs and chicken from elsewhere during a food ban or shortage – and more importantly, still keeping their prices reasonable – is one of the many examples of how FairPrice has always put Singaporeans first.

A household name found in almost every heartland estate, FairPrice Group is known for its network of supermarkets and food outlets including Kopitiam. These come together to play a synergistic role in ensuring the availability and affordability of essential goods for Singaporeans.

But while most of us will know where the nearest FairPrice supermarket is, not many may be familiar with how the organisation was founded, and its 50-year journey to where it is today.

Mr Vipul Chawla, group chief executive officer (GCEO), FairPrice Group, says: “In our 50th year, we wanted to tell our group’s never-been-told stories and share our triumphs, twists and challenges. It’s an opportunity for us to honour the past, and reflect on our challenges, successes, and failures.”

He also hopes the book will honour the staff who have worked tirelessly and customers who have been supporting the group over the last 50 years.

The Price of Being Fair took six months to produce and all interviewees – including past chairmen, staff and unionists – contributed many insightful anecdotes. Here’s a peek into some of the interesting stories you will be able to read more about.