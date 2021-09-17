Save as you spend: two mobile apps every savvy shopper needs

As Singapore crosses the 80 per cent Covid-19 vaccination milestone, many of us are also rediscovering the joy of the simple things in life previously taken for granted – like having a dine-in meal or post-work drinks with friends, or taking the kids out for a weekend shopping jaunt.

And while you revel in these much-missed experiences, these two apps will make them even more rewarding – helping you accumulate loyalty points as you shop or dine.

A convenient way to earn reward points

As much as Singaporeans enjoy the rewards and perks that come with any loyalty programme, a complicated or inconvenient earning process is a sure-fire way to dampen the interest of even the most enthusiastic of points collectors. Imagine having to snap photos of all your receipts after every shopping trip.

Well aware of the importance of convenience, DBS PayLah! and CapitaLand have partnered exclusively to provide a seamless way for shoppers and diners to earn instant cashback in the form of STAR$® at any of the 18 CapitaLand Malls islandwide, which include Plaza Singapura, Funan, Raffles City Shopping Centre, Westgate, IMM, Tampines Mall and more!



Dining out with your family is more rewarding when you can earn instant points when you link your CapitaStar account to your PayLah! app. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES



All you need to do is link your CapitaStar account to DBS PayLah!, and any STAR$® earned will be instantly awarded into your CapitaStar account when you use any of your DBS/POSB cards (except DBS UnionPay Card), PayLah! (via NETS QR) or NETS card with PIN to pay for your purchases at CapitaLand Malls. Don’t have a DBS/POSB card yet? Here’s your chance for even more rewards. Apply for your first DBS/POSB Credit Card online and be rewarded with cashback or miles!

Savvy shoppers will also be glad to know that this new rewards-earning process is an enhancement from its predecessor, where only payments that were made using DBS PayLah! (via NETS QR) and the DBS/POSB NETS card with PIN were recognised. Now, in addition to these payment modes, all purchases made using any DBS/POSB card (except DBS UnionPay Card) registered to your name will automatically earn STAR$® points. It is that simple!

The process to kick-start your loyalty programme is straightforward, too. First, download both the CapitaStar and DBS PayLah! apps, and register your DBS PayLah! app with your DBS/POSB iBanking account. Or, if you already have both apps, link the two by logging into your DBS PayLah! account, selecting the CapitaStar icon and entering your CapitaStar Membership ID (you can find this under your profile information within the app).

Now you’re ready to start earning reward points without even having to think about it.

Rewards abound

As with any loyalty programme, the rewards offered are just as important as its ease of use. In this aspect, shopping more at CapitaLand Malls means exclusive rewards that offer savings of up to 90 per cent within the CapitaStar app, or even vouchers to offset your future purchases.



In the exclusive partnership between DBS and CapitaLand Malls, there is no need to scan receipts to earn reward points. STAR$® earned will be instantly awarded into your CapitaStar account when you use any DBS/POSB cards (except DBS UnionPay Card), PayLah! (via NETS QR) or NETS card with PIN to pay for your purchases at CapitaLand Malls. PHOTO: GETTY IMAGES



For example, with just 100 STAR$® (every $1 spent at retailers earns 5 STAR$®; every $1 spent at supermarkets and food courts earns 1 STAR$®), you will get to enjoy rewards like free side dishes or discounts with minimum spend at selected restaurants and F&B retailers. With 500 STAR$®, you can treat yourself to selected fashion and beauty items with discounts of up to 50 per cent, while parents will be pleased with reward options at children toy stores and home appliance brands.

Or, accumulate 5,000 STAR$® and redeem it for a $5 eCapitaVoucher, which you can use at participating retailers at CapitaLand Malls.

Ready to begin your rewards programme? Visit the DBS PayLah! page for more information. Bonus: From now until January 31, 2022, new CapitaStar sign-ups are entitled to 5,000 STAR$® when you use promo code “CSDBS21”. Plus, get an additional 5,000 STAR$® after you make a first successful transaction of minimum $20 using any of the DBS/POSB credit/debit cards (except DBS UnionPay Card), PayLah! (via NETS QR) or NETS card with PIN after linking your CapitaStar account to your PayLah! app. Terms and conditions apply.