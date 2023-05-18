Salon One beauty chain receives warning for making false claims, employing pressure sales tactics

SINGAPORE - A beauty salon chain that made false claims about price savings on its services and health benefits from treatments – such as a head spa allegedly being able to prevent Alzheimer’s disesase – has been issued a warning.

Salon One has also been ordered to remove such promotional materials from its premises, following persistent complaints from consumers.

Besides the unsubstantiated claims, some outlets were also found to have engaged in pressure selling tactics.

The Competition and Consumer Commission of Singapore (CCCS) said on Thursday that the chain engaged in such unfair practices between October 2017 and August 2022.

A total of 95 complaints were made to the Consumers Association of Singapore (Case) against Salon One during this period.

The chain has eight outlets islandwide in heartland areas including Ang Mo Kio, Bukit Batok, Bukit Panjang, Clementi, Marine Parade, Pasir Ris and Tampines. It provides services such as hairdressing, hair treatments and facials.

CCCS said that the chain made unsubstantiated representations on their treatments, such as a herbal head spa that it claimed was able to prevent Alzheimer’s disease, brain stroke, cerebral infarction, cerebral thrombosis and cerebral haemorrhage, as well as enhance memory.

“Such representations were also made to certain consumers who were not able to reasonably ascertain if the claimed efficacy and health benefits of the treatments existed,” said CCCS, who engaged a medical expert to verify the efficacy of the claims.

Two of Salon One’s outlets in Bukit Batok and Marine Parade were also found to have made false claims on price savings, representing them as bigger than they actually were.

For example, savings on their TCM meridian eye treatment as well as spleen and stomach naval candling services were claimed to be worth $359, but in fact, were worth only $159 and $59 respectively.

These two outlets also had banners outside their premises claiming that discounted prices for certain services – such as eyebrow embroidery, and face and eyebrow threading – were available for a limited period as part of an “opening promotion” at a trial price of $39.

During investigations, CCCS found that these banners had been on display at the outlets long after the opening dates in 2020 – till at least Nov 1, 2021.

“The representations led consumers to believe that discounted prices were only available for a limited period of time, which created a false sense of urgency,” said CCCS.

Some of the chain’s outlets were also found to be pressuring consumers into purchasing services and products, despite the latter declining or expressing no interest.

Case had already issued an alert against aggressive pressure selling tactics at Salon One’s Ang Mo Kio outlet in July 2019. But checks by CCCS found that four other outlets in Bukit Batok, Pasir Ris, Marine Parade and Bukit Panjang had engaged in similar conduct.