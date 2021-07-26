Safe management measures for delivery personnel

1 Declare temperature and health

Delivery personnel must take their temperature and submit health declarations daily.

A Grab spokesman said: "All delivery partners are advised to take their temperature before they start their day, and again during the course of their shift."

2 Wear masks and practise good personal hygiene

A FairPrice spokesman said staff must wear personal protective equipment like masks and face shields.

Foodpanda said it reminds its riders to wash and sanitise their hands regularly.

Grab said delivery personnel must wear masks when they deliver food. They must also use hand sanitiser before picking up orders, cannot open the food containers or touch the food, and must disinfect their delivery bags regularly.

3 Observe safe distancing

Grab said delivery personnel must be at least 1m apart from others while waiting in queues for orders to be ready.

4 Opt for contactless delivery

In contactless deliveries, delivery personnel leave orders at designated locations for customers to pick up.

Dairy Farm said contactless delivery remains the norm, while Grab and foodpanda said it is the default option.

5 Avoid congregating and socialising

Grab said it regularly reminds its delivery personnel to refrain from congregating and socialising with one another, while foodpanda said its riders are reminded to avoid congregating in public areas.

6 Other measures

Dairy Farm said it will implement swab tests for all its team members to ensure the safety of its staff and customers. Grab said delivery personnel are advised to practise good hygiene and not work if they have respiratory symptoms or are feeling unwell.

Baey Zo-Er