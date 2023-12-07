Sa Sa reopens after 4 years with first outlet in Jurong Point; more stores to come in 2024

SINGAPORE - Cosmetics chain Sa Sa has returned to the physical retail scene of Singapore with a new outlet in Jurong Point, after shuttering all its stores four years ago due to financial issues.

The retailer - which is best known for its range of cosmetics, beauty products and scents - officially marked its re-entry to the Republic with the opening of an outlet at the shopping centre in Jurong on Dec 7.

More stores are slated to open in Tampines 1 and Westgate in 2024, according to a press release from the Hong Kong-based retailer, which said it “envisions further expansions across the island”.

“These plans aim to provide enhanced convenience and accessibility to a wider range of demographics, underlining Sa Sa’s steadfast commitment to Singapore as a pivotal and thriving regional market,” it said.

Sa Sa - which is Hong Kong’s biggest cosmetics chain - had shut all its 22 stores in the Republic and exited the market during the 2019 to 2020 financial year after suffering heavy losses.

Back then, the company said the move was part of Sasa’s strategy to focus on its core market in Hong Kong, which had become more difficult due to a drastic decline in mainland China’s tourist arrivals.

“Our (return to) Singapore is a testament to our enduring commitment to our clients and to complement our existing online presence in Singapore and the South-east Asia market,” said Sa Sa regional general manager, Ms Lisa Soon.

“We’re happy to be back and fully aware of the trust our customers have shown us over the years. We have previously built a loyal customer base across the country and intend to come back bigger and better, advancing on the success we have achieved.”

According to Sa Sa, its stores will stock both local and new-to-market brands. These will include “cult favourites” such as Swiss skincare brand Suisse Programme, Hong Kong cosmetics brand Cyber Colors, as well as Korean skincare brand Suiskin.

Besides its physical outlet, Sa Sa is also available on Shopee and Lazada.

In an interview with Bloomberg in March 2023, Sa Sa International Holdings Limited executive director and chief financial officer Danny Ho said the company also plans to open more stores in Malaysia, adding to its existing 71 shops there.