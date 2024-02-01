S’pore will continue to vie for share of Chinese market: STB chief

SINGAPORE – Tourist arrivals from China have not bounced back to numbers chalked up before the Covid-19 pandemic, unlike other key markets such as Australia and India, but the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) is bullish that this is just a matter of time.

One reason for this confidence is that weekly flights between Singapore and China have recovered to 100 per cent of pre-pandemic levels since end-January 2024, said STB chief executive Melissa Ow.

“For us, that is a great signal as to how airlines are also reading and interpreting market demand signals – it’s overall a positive picture,” said Ms Ow in an exclusive interview with The Straits Times on Feb 1.

With the mutual 30-day, visa-free arrangement between China and Singapore kicking off on Feb 9, the authorities expect an imminent boost in visitors from China, an important market whose absence has been keenly felt.

Pre-pandemic, China was Singapore’s top source of tourists, hitting a peak of 3.6 million arrivals in 2019. But since then, the Chinese have increasingly spent their tourist dollars at home as they awaited a global air travel recovery.

In 2023, China accounted for 1.4 million visitors here – still enough for second place, ahead of Malaysia (1.1 million), but far short of top market Indonesia (2.3 million).

This is only a glimpse of the recovery to come, with STB expecting more of an uptick in 2024, said Ms Ow.

“China will continue to be a very significant contributor to global tourism and Singapore should certainly continue to work hard to vie for a share of that growing market,” she said.

STB’s strategy over the past decade has been to invest not only in Tier 1 cities like Beijing and Shanghai, but also Tier 2 cities such as Qingdao and Wuhan, and cities with direct flights to Singapore.

This is because such cities have “a sizeable target audience that we think will be a good fit for the Singapore tourism product and destination”, said Ms Ow, who took over as STB chief in June 2023.

The board is using a similar strategy for the Tier 2 cities of another key market, India, such as Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Ahmedabad. India was the Republic’s fifth largest market in 2023, with 1.1 million visitors.

On the better-than-expected tourism dollars that Singapore recorded in 2023, which outpaced the growth in arrivals, Ms Ow noted that visitors are staying for longer, possibly to justify their higher airfares.

Tourism receipts were estimated to be between $24.5 billion and $26 billion for 2023, surpassing the initial forecast of $18 billion to $21 billion. On average, tourists stayed for 3.8 days, compared with 3.4 days in 2019.

As visitors stay for longer, their average spend goes up accordingly – a pattern that STB hopes will continue, said Ms Ow.

One bright spot among the categories of tourist spending is food and beverage, which went up from $1.9 billion for the period from January to September 2019, to $3 billion for the same period in 2023.

Ms Ow pegged this to Singapore’s thriving F&B scene, which has attracted a slew of culinary talent and seen new restaurant openings. There has also been a greater push to publicise home-grown F&B talent.