S’pore welcomed 2.9 million visitors in Q1 2023, about two-thirds of pre-Covid-19 numbers

SINGAPORE - Singapore welcomed more than 2.9 million visitors in the first quarter of 2023, about two-thirds of pre-Covid-19 numbers as the tourism sector continues on its path to recovery.

The number is 62 per cent of 2019’s first quarter figure of 4.7 million visitors, said the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) on Wednesday.

While the total number of visitors has not caught up, those who came stayed longer - an average of 3.97 days, up from 3.34 days in 2019.

STB said it will work with stakeholders to ensure that Singapore has a good mix of high-quality attractions, hotels, events, tour experiences and other offerings.

To showcase even more facets of Singapore, STB and Infocomm Media Development Authority (IMDA) are partnering to launch a $10 million Singapore Onscreen Fund to support the creation of entertainment content that spotlights and markets Singapore.

This is to keep Singapore “top of mind when travellers pick that next destination”, said Minister of State for Trade and Industry Alvin Tan. He was speaking at the opening of STB’s Tourism Industry Conference, held at Suntec Singapore Convention and Exhibition Centre.

Selected media conglomerates, major streamers and production studios with regional or global networks, will be invited to apply for the fund.

Mr Tan cited Singapore supporting projects like the 2018 Hollywood film Crazy Rich Asians and more recently, K-drama Little Women and HBO’s Food Affair with Mark Wiens, as examples of how branded entertainment can be a powerful tool to capture and grow mindshare beyond traditional channels.

“With this joint fund, we hope to catalyse production of major film and TV projects set in Singapore, and made in collaboration with international media and entertainment partners,” he said.

This will provide home-grown talents opportunities to work with their international counterparts and allow their people and companies to grow capabilities and increase global exposure, he added.

Mr Tan also provided an update on Orchard Road’s rejuvenation plans; first announced in 2019.

Cineleisure Orchard, which The Straits Times earlier reported is among malls along Orchard Road with high vacancy rates and low footfall, has started to search for new tenants, he said.

Expected to be completed by the third quarter of 2023, it will see a refreshed tenancy mix focusing on local brands.

Other areas along Orchard Road also have upcoming projects that will be ready within the next two years. This includes Trifecta, a new sports-themed attraction at Somerset; a new 3,000-person event venue by Lendlease and Live Nation at the former Grange Road carpark which will be ready from the fourth quarter of 2024; as well as new and refurbished hotels like Pan Pacific Orchard and Grand Hyatt.