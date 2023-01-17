S’pore’s 2023 visitor arrivals to double to over 12m, full tourism recovery expected by 2024: STB

SINGAPORE – International visitor arrivals to Singapore are expected to hit 12 million to 14 million in 2023, with full tourism recovery expected by 2024.

Tourism receipts are also anticipated to climb to $18 billion to $21 billion.

The bullish forecast released on Tuesday by the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) comes off the back of better-than-expected numbers in 2022, which ended with 6.3 million international visitor arrivals and estimated tourism receipts of $14 billion.

Indonesia was the top market generating tourism receipts, contributing $1.1 billion in 2022. India came in second at $704 million, and Australia was third at $633 million.

The numbers are still a fraction of pre-Covid-19 tourism performance figures. In 2019, visitor arrivals hit a record of 19.1 million, while tourism receipts hit $27.7 billion.

However, the forecast is made based on several factors, such as no new Covid-19 variant of concern rearing its head, China’s continued reopening and international flight capacities continuing to be ramped up.

Tourism recovery in 2023 will be supplemented by a $110 million injection, which is part of $500 million set aside by the Government to boost the industry, ramping up business and leisure events over 2023 and 2024.

Meetings, incentives, conventions and exhibitions (Mice) and leisure events will also continue to be a driver of growth, said STB.

The slate of events for 2023 kicked off with Art SG, South-east Asia’s largest art fair, as part of Singapore Art Week; and SailGP, which made its Asian debut last week.

New events like the Olympic Esports Week and Professional Triathletes Organisation Asian Open will take place in Singapore for the first time in 2023.

Mice events such as the Herbalife Apac Extravaganza and the 25th World Congress of Dermatology are also scheduled to take place in Singapore in 2023.

STB said that potential dampening factors in the recovery include a global economic slowdown and inflationary pressures.

“Our 2022 tourism performance underscores Singapore’s appeal as a leading business and leisure destination for post-pandemic travellers,” said STB chief executive Keith Tan.

“To sustain our growth in 2023 and beyond, we will expand our partnerships, build up a rich year-round calendar of events, ramp up investment in new and refreshed products and experiences, and continue to support industry efforts to build the capabilities needed to meet consumer demands.”