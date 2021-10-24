Royal Caribbean to require only pre-departure ART

Guests going on board Royal Caribbean's Quantum of the Seas cruise ship from Nov 8 will have to take only an antigen rapid test (ART) at the cruise terminal on the day of departure.

Currently, they are required to take a pre-departure polymerase chain reaction (PCR) test.

The ART requirement is similar to what Dream Cruises' World Dream has been doing since cruise operators were allowed to resume sailings. Currently, only these two cruise liners - Quantum of the Seas and World Dream - are offering sailings from Singapore.

The new testing requirement for Royal Caribbean will last till the end of next month, according to a post on the cruise operator's website.

Those departing on sailings from Dec 2 will have to take an ART on the day of sailing at Raffles City Convention Centre before heading to the terminal for the cruise.

In response to queries from The Sunday Times, a spokesman for Royal Caribbean said the switch to ART is in alignment with the Ministry of Health's guidelines to reserve PCR testing for symptomatic individuals, and to use ART as the primary method for event testing, including cruises.

The decision to move the venue for ART to Raffles City "was to improve the overall guest experience, as waiting times at Marina Bay Cruise Centre can vary, particularly when sailings are busy".

"At Raffles City, guests will have a choice of timings for the ART, and may head there earlier in the day, and then return home to relax or finish packing. In addition, guests need not wait around for the result, as they will receive this via SMS, usually within 45 minutes," said the spokesman.

Dream Cruises guests now have to do a pre-departure ART at the terminal, administered by Genting Cruise Lines' appointed medical team.

Any Covid-19 test that is not taken at the cruise terminal on the day of departure is not recognised.

Customers such as Ms Tina Lew, 38, who works in banking, said Royal Caribbean's switch to ARTs is a "big relief" as she has two young children, aged six and four.

Her family will be taking the Quantum of the Seas cruise on Nov 11.

"The kids had to take an ART for the first time this morning because there was a positive Covid-19 case detected in school," said Ms Lew.

"It was not a great experience, but I think the excitement for the cruise will make them agree to it."