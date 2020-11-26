Robinsons to hold last Black Friday sale at Heeren and Raffles City outlets

SINGAPORE - Robinsons will hold its last Black Friday sale on Friday (Nov 27), with discounts of up to 70 per cent at its last two outlets.

Doors will open from 10am until 10pm at both the Heeren and Raffles City outlets on Friday.

A final shipment of stock has arrived in time for the sale and Robinsons' warehouses are now empty, said the retailer.

Liquidator KordaMentha said on Thursday that the Black Friday sale is part of Robinsons’ asset realisation process.

Meanwhile, a creditors meeting held on Thursday afternoon was attended by more than half of the 440 who have been owed at least $31.7 million.

Besides being presented with a statement of the company’s affairs, including total assets and liabilities, the creditors were also informed that the cash distribution process is expected to take place between April and June next year.

Shoppers heading to Robinsons’ stores on Friday will be able to find products from the fashion, beauty, homeware sections.

Brands participating in the Black Friday sale include Dyson, British lifestyle brand Aspinal of London and designer fashion label See by Chloe.

The 162-year-old department store announced on Oct 30 the impending closure of its last two stores here, saying the decision to liquidate was prompted by a range of factors, including changing consumer tastes and cost pressures such as rent.