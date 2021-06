As iconic retailer Robinsons is resurrected as an online department store and heads into a new era of e-commerce, it is drawing on the experience of former employees to maintain the DNA of its brick-and-mortar beginnings.

After being bought by Australian online retailer Canningvale earlier this year for an undisclosed amount, Robinsons Online will open its "doors" on Thursday, about five months after closing its last physical outlet in January.