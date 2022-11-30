Rice storage contractor uses own patented tech to lengthen shelf life, defend against infestations

SINGAPORE - Singapore Storage & Warehouse, one of the main rice stockpile contractors here, said on Wednesday it was aiming to further make use of its patented tech to lengthen shelf life and prevent insect infestations such as the one caused by weevils.

The firm does not use the traditional methyl bromide fumigations, but instead relies on technology it has developed locally in the last three years to control the atmospheric composition surrounding the rice it stores.

The process is reminiscent of retail food packaging. Under the Modified Atmosphere Packaging (MAP) box technology - which was first deployed in 2019 and subsequently fine-tuned - rice bags are placed on a pallet and covered using a customised casing to form an enclosed box.

Each box can store about half a ton of rice.

Oxygen is then extracted from the box, while inert gas is concurrently pumped in, to keep the oxygen levels low. Pests such as adult weevils cannot survive in these conditions.

More than half of the over 20,000 pallets in their rice storage warehouse in Pasir Panjang currently are enclosed in MAP boxes.

Singapore Storage & Warehouse chief executive Ong Swee Keong said during a facility tour on Wednesday that if the integrity of the air mixture in the box is not compromised, rice in the MAP box can be stored for up to a year.

Previously, rice sacks had to be fumigated every five weeks, as a weevil’s life cycle is four to five weeks long.

He added that the company was ramping up use of the boxes and hoped to implement MAP technology on all pallets in the next six months.

“Any form of technology that helps us to store the food safer and keep it fresh longer will be useful for us to enhance our capacity to have stores with more rice,” said Dr Koh Poh Koon, Senior Minister of State for Sustainability and the Environment and Manpower, at the facility tour.

“The Covid-19 crisis has heightened everyone’s awareness that food security and food resilience is always something top of mind, so this local innovation will give us options,” he added.

“We don’t necessarily have to store more, because we do have enough now, but the option is there for us to use and a good technology like this will open up possibilities.”