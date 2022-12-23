Return of New Year’s Eve fireworks in Marina Bay boosts business for eateries offering views

SINGAPORE – With the return of fireworks to Marina Bay for New Year’s Eve celebrations after two years, restaurants offering views of the display are reporting brisk business, with many venues almost fully booked.

This year, the countdown to 2023 will culminate in a seven-minute fireworks display as part of the Marina Bay Singapore Countdown. It will be the first countdown fireworks show since Covid-19 surfaced in 2020.

The full lifting of restrictions in 2022, with no limits on group-size dining, for example, has also put more people in a party mood to usher in the new year, temporarily banishing concerns of an economic slowdown and persistent inflation.

The 1-Group, which runs bayfront restaurant Monti, saw keen interest from diners as early as mid-November. Monti, which has a panoramic view of Marina Bay, is almost fully booked for New Year’s Eve.

“Last year’s New Year’s Eve celebrations were bound by restrictions with no fireworks; hence, there is an increase in reservations throughout the group this year,” said Ms Valerie Tan, assistant marketing manager at 1-Group.