Resorts World Cruises adds Kuala Lumpur home port for Genting Dream cruise liner

SINGAPORE - Cruise-goers can now choose to depart either from Singapore or Kuala Lumpur, as Resorts World Cruises becomes the first cruise line to add a Kuala Lumpur home port, for its ship Genting Dream, from July 18.

The new addition comes after the home port in Singapore resumed operations on June 15, the company said on Friday (July 8).

The dual home port is designed to cater to the needs of the 10 million people in central Peninsular Malaysia, who live within a short distance of Port Klang, the embarkation port in Kuala Lumpur.

Mr Michael Goh, the president of Resorts World Cruises, said: "Resorts World Cruises is excited to take the lead for the cruise sector to increase in-and-outbound tourist numbers for Singapore; and to bring cruising to the 'doorsteps' of Malaysians residing in central Peninsular Malaysia as they can depart from Kuala Lumpur, which is convenient and affordable."

The cruise line will be offering two- and three-night cruises, starting at $230 and $330.

Travellers from Singapore will be able to depart on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

From July 22, the two-night High Seas Weekend Getaway cruises departing on Fridays will be reintroduced.

After almost two years of "cruises to nowhere" due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the cruise sector is properly resuming operations again.

Singapore had ceased port calls for cruise ships since March 2020.

Genting Dream is also the first OIC/SMIIC (Organisation of Islamic Cooperation/Standards and Metrology Institute for Islamic Countries) standard halal-friendly cruise ship in the world, aiming to appeal to a significant segment of Malaysian and international travellers.

Along with inclusive offerings on board, there will also be dining at the Dream Dining restaurant and a wide spread of international and Asian cuisine, with a dedicated section for certified halal, vegetarian and Jain cuisine at The Lido restaurant.

An all-day snack corner will also be available.

For entertainment purposes, the cruise liner offers international stage performances and movie screenings at the Zodiac theatre, which can accommodate 1,000 people.

There will also be offerings for those who wish to participate in water activities and recreational options for families.

All crew and guests are required to be fully vaccinated against Covid-19. Guests will also have to undergo a self-paid pre-cruise antigen rapid test one day before departure.