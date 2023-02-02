Regional photographers capture unseen Singapore to draw in travellers

SINGAPORE – Six photographers from across South-east Asia used their skills to capture parts of Singapore that are rarely seen by outsiders or advertised about, as part of a campaign to draw more travellers to the Republic.

Their photographs uncover what lies beyond the typical tourist attractions, and showcase areas and cultural sites such as the Jurong Lake Gardens and Changi Chapel and Museum in a virtual exhibition that was launched on Thursday.

The UNSEEN/SINGAPORE exhibition (https://unseensg.com/) is part of a collaboration between the Singapore Tourism Board (STB) and National Geographic CreativeWorks, the branded content arm of the Walt Disney Company.

The list of photographers commissioned includes Singapore-based Jayaprakash Bojan, who was named National Geographic Nature Photographer of the Year in 2017, and one of Thailand’s most in-demand photographers, Rockkhound, whose real name is Chanipol Kusolcharttum.

The exhibition also features works by Amani Azlin from Malaysia, Tino Renato from Indonesia, Pham Gia Tung from Vietnam and Gab Mejia from the Philippines.

The photographers ventured across Singapore in mid-2022 to discover everything from the country’s thriving offshore wetlands at Kranji Marshes to its oldest surviving dragon kiln, Thow Kwang Pottery Jungle, in Jurong West. Heritage buildings, cultural sites and art are also featured.

STB said in a media release on Thursday that UNSEEN/SINGAPORE is part of its efforts to boost travel recovery through the SingapoReimagine tourism campaign, which highlights new, innovative and unexpected experiences here to audiences worldwide.

In 2022, Singapore drew 6.3 million international visitors, driven by strong demand from markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia, the Philippines, Vietnam and Thailand.

Indonesia, in particular, was the top market generating tourism receipts, contributing $1.1 billion in 2022.

Forecasts for 2023 by STB are bullish, with visitor arrivals expected to double and hit 12 to 14 million.